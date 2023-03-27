YWAM Missions Fundraising

My goal is to raise $6,000 over the next six months to fund missions outreach costs. I greatly appreciate any financial support.





Thank you for the prayers, love and support as I head off to Youth With A Mission in Australia. I am so excited for this new adventure after graduating from high school, and cannot wait see all of the things the Lord will do through this program. I will be studying his word, growing in discipleship, joining with a community of believers, and sharing the Gospel on missions over the next six months.







