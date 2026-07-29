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Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Goal$27,290 USD
Raised$4,750 USD

Fundraiser created byGiveSendGo Charities

Fundraiser funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once survived season to season are thriving in structured value chains. Young people once written off as unemployable are becoming entrepreneurs and leaders. Churches, schools, businesses, and families are rising together — not waiting for outside rescue.


This is the UP Movement — UP stands for Unlocking Potential — a faith-rooted, Christ-centered movement uniting leaders across agriculture, education, the next generation, community development, and finance to unlock the God-given potential of people and places, one Hub at a time.


What is a Hub?

A Hub is a defined transformation zone — roughly 150 km across, home to 250,000–500,000 people — where trusted local organizations work together across every sector of society. Instead of fragmented aid that fades when funding ends, a Hub builds a complete, self-sustaining ecosystem: productive farms feeding structured markets, schools and training centers raising up capable young leaders, and communities strengthened in faith, family, and dignity.


The fruit is already visible:

  1. Thousands of smallholder farmers active in structured value chains across multiple countries — with contracts delivered and zero defaults
  2. Families seeing dramatic, multiplied increases in net income
  3. Hundreds of communities engaged in holistic transformation
  4. Youth moving from training to clubs to real enterprises of their own


This isn't charity that creates dependency. It's transformation that multiplies.


What your gift will do:


We're raising $25,000 to fuel the next season of growth. Here's what your generosity unlocks:

  1. $10,000 fuels farmers — bringing smallholder farming families into a structured value chain with seed, inputs, training, and guaranteed market access. One farmer lifted into profitability lifts an entire household — and creates jobs beyond the farm.
  2. $5,000 funds education across multiple communities — equipping learning centers, mentors, and youth pathways that move young people from the classroom into enterprise and leadership.
  3. $5,000 drives community and church development — strengthening local churches, families, and servant leaders as the spiritual and social foundation of lasting change.
  4. $5,000 powers the movement — the coordination, leadership development, and connective tissue that makes whole-community transformation possible.


Every dollar — at any amount — flows into trusted, proven partner organizations on the ground: people we know, work alongside, and hold accountable for real fruit.


Why give now?


Because the model works, and the moment is here. Africa holds a quarter of the world's arable land and the youngest population on earth. The question is not whether Africa will rise — it's whether we will be part of it.


When you give, you're not funding a project. You're joining a movement — one that believes every person carries God-given potential, and every community can flourish when that potential is unlocked.


Give today. Lift a family. Help raise a continent UP.


GiveSendGo Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is proud to serve as the Fiscal Sponsor for the UP Movement. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.


Learn more at theupmovement.org


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