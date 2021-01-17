Support GiveSendGo

Campaign created by GiveSendGo

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo

Support GiveSendGo

ONLY GIVE TO THIS CAMPAIGN IF YOU ARE WANTING TO DONATE TO GIVESENDGO.

IF YOU ARE WANTING TO GIVE TO A SPECIFIC CAMPAIGN, HEAD BACK OVER TO THE HOME PAGE AND USE THE SEARCH TO FIND THE CAMPAIGN YOU ARE WANTING TO DONATE TO. 

GiveSendGo relies on donations from people like you to help us stay in business and fight censorship.  Thank you for your prayers, shares, and generous donations! 


When we started GiveSendGo back in 2015 little did we know what God had in store.  Mission trips, adoptions, some medical fundraising is where we thought we would find ourselves. Never did we imagine where God would take us. 


We were thrust into the national spotlight amidst a pandemic when it seemed our world couldn't get any more crazy.   We started seeing main stream platforms shutting down any campaign that they didn't agree with.  We were baffled. Why would sharing 2 sides to a story ever be bad?
 


Our team prayed and sought counsel as far as the direction of our platform and we kept coming back to what the Lords says he requires from his followers.   


“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
‭‭Micah‬ ‭6:8‬ ‭NIV‬‬



We are going to use GiveSendGo to be Just, show mercy, and walk humbly with our God....
and we invite you to join us. 


Shine Brightly! 
You friends at GiveSendGo 





 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

gift
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

ada efe
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

contact telegram please @nkf0000

sdsasad
$ 5.00 USD
2 days ago

sadas

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

Victor Blains
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

Victor Blains
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

I truly appreciate teh fine research and hard work this lady does to report truth in what is happening in our country andhow to make things better.

ada
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

ada
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

Alligator Prophet
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Make it your top priority in your life to spend time with God consistently. Jesus said hi in your closet and pray in secret and your Heavenly Father will reward you openly

Bill and Nancy
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Jesus love you!

Colton Macabee
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 days ago

Thank you for shining bright for God.

Jim Barrell
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Mario Emanuel Gameiro Fernandes
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

MSG Dave Root USA RET
$ 9.00 USD
12 days ago

Talisman
$ 15.00 USD
12 days ago

The Boss sent me here :) to donate.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Pray for wisdom as we navigate the changes we are making.
  • Join with us in praying that we can use every opportunity to share Jesus

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo