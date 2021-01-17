Support GiveSendGo

When we started GiveSendGo back in 2015 little did we know what God had in store. Mission trips, adoptions, some medical fundraising is where we thought we would find ourselves. Never did we imagine where God would take us.





We were thrust into the national spotlight amidst a pandemic when it seemed our world couldn't get any more crazy. We started seeing main stream platforms shutting down any campaign that they didn't agree with. We were baffled. Why would sharing 2 sides to a story ever be bad?







Our team prayed and sought counsel as far as the direction of our platform and we kept coming back to what the Lords says he requires from his followers.





“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

‭‭Micah‬ ‭6:8‬ ‭NIV‬‬







We are going to use GiveSendGo to be Just, show mercy, and walk humbly with our God....

and we invite you to join us.





Shine Brightly!

You friends at GiveSendGo











