Press Releases

About GiveSendGo

In 2014, three siblings had an idea. What would it look like if we took the newly popular idea of crowdfunding, and stretched it beyond just funding help for people's material needs but also providing hope for people's spiritual needs? Out of those discussions, GiveSendGo was born. After over a year of development and setbacks, GiveSendGo was launched with a beta version in early 2015.