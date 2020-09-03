Press Releases

In 2014, three siblings had an idea. What would it look like if we took the newly popular idea of crowdfunding, and stretched it beyond just funding help for people's material needs but also providing hope for people's spiritual needs? Out of those discussions, GiveSendGo was born. After over a year of development and setbacks, GiveSendGo was launched with a beta version in early 2015.
Heather Wilson is a wife, mother of 6, and the co-founder of GiveSendGo.com. Throughout Heather's life she has found success in many avenues, from building successful children's ministries to growing a professional photography business while her children were young. She is now on the forefront of standing for freedom as the co-founder of GiveSendGo.
Jacob Wells is a Jesus follower, husband, father to biological, adoptive, and foster children, and co-founder of GiveSendGo.com. He is also a military veteran, musician, and infrequent marathon runner. He loves life and shares it with everyone he meets!
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The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.