Press Releases

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GiveSendGo Statement on the Shiloh Hendrix Verdict

Jul 24, 2026

GiveSendGo Statement on the Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Jun 10, 2026

Daniel Penny Found ‘Not Guilty’ in Homicide Trial

Dec 9, 2024

GiveSendGo Invites People to Join Its Industry-First Giver Army and 'Make Every Day Giving Tuesday'

Nov 12, 2024

GiveSendGo Announces 'Giving Twosday' Give Back on November 28th

Nov 23, 2023

Lindell Legal Fund to "Save America's Elections" Launches on GiveSendGo

Oct 19, 2022

Why Bad Tech Needs to Be Taken Down and Replaced

Jul 1, 2022

NYC Crime Victim Jose Alba Canceled on GoFundMe as Family Rushes to Raise Funds for Legal Defense on GiveSendGo

Jun 8, 2022

GiveSendGo Issues Public Statement Regarding Freedom Convoy 2022 Campaign

Feb 7, 2022

GoFundMe Withholds $5.2 Million from Canadian Truckers Convoy and Campaign Donors

Jan 26, 2022

GiveSendGo.com Inspires Radical Giving

Nov 20, 2021

GiveSendGo.com, The Only Platform to Stand With Innocent Man, Kyle Rittenhouse

Nov 19, 2021

New York Post Says Crowdfunding Site Was Created For Rittenhouse Campaign. A Blatant Misrepresentation.

Oct 1, 2020

Discover Card bans users from donating to Christian crowdfunding site after campaigns raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha officer

Sep 3, 2020

About GiveSendGo

In 2014, three siblings had an idea. What would it look like if we took the newly popular idea of crowdfunding, and stretched it beyond just funding help for people's material needs but also providing hope for people's spiritual needs? Out of those discussions, GiveSendGo was born. After over a year of development and setbacks, GiveSendGo was launched with a beta version in early 2015.

Heather Wilson Download Photo

Heather Wilson

Heather Wilson is a wife, mother of 6, and the co-founder of GiveSendGo.com. Throughout Heather's life she has found success in many avenues, from building successful children's ministries to growing a professional photography business while her children were young. She is now on the forefront of standing for freedom as the co-founder of GiveSendGo.

Jacob Wells Download Photo

Jacob Wells

Jacob Wells is a Jesus follower, husband, father to biological, adoptive, and foster children, and co-founder of GiveSendGo.com. He is also a military veteran, musician, and infrequent marathon runner. He loves life and shares it with everyone he meets!

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