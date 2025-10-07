Hope Team – Prayer Partner
Location: Remote - Located in the U.S.
Job Type: Part-time
Reports To: Hope Team Manager
Job Overview
The Hope Team – Prayer Partner ensures that the mission of the Hope Team—sharing prayer, encouragement, and the hope of Jesus—remains strong, effective, and impactful. This role is dedicated primarily to making prayer calls, offering encouragement, and faithfully interceding for those using our platform. Prayer Partners report to the Hope Team Manager and participate in team meetings and company-wide gatherings. This role is responsible for carrying out the daily ministry of prayer with consistency, care, and excellence, helping ensure that as many people as possible are reached with prayer and encouragement. What We’re Looking For We are seeking compassionate and dependable prayer warriors who are passionate about GiveSendGo’s mission to share the hope of Jesus through crowdfunding 15 hours per week. The ideal candidate is someone who: • Loves prayer and is willing to faithfully pray out loud with and for others. • Has a heart for encouragement and listening well to those who are struggling or celebrating. • Is dependable in scheduling, consistent in keeping commitments, and attentive to detail in recording calls. • Brings a testimony of seeing God work through prayer, encouragement, and faithful service. • Is flexible and willing to adapt to the needs of the Hope Team as they grow. • Is committed to both personal and spiritual growth, and eager to serve as part of a prayer-centered team. This is not just a job—it is a calling to partner with others in prayer and encouragement, strengthening the people we serve and the mission of GiveSendGo.
Responsibilities
- Make Prayer Calls – Faithfully reach out by phone to individuals connected with campaigns, offering prayer and encouragement in line with the Hope Team’s mission.
- Efficient Timing – Allocate time effectively to ensure requests are prayed for in a timely manner. Maintain a balance between not rushing through a call or message and remembering there are many people to call and pray for.
- Honor Commitments – Dedicate a minimum of 10 hours per week to prayer calls, maintaining a consistent schedule and making up any missed shifts when possible.
- Maintain Accurate Records – Document calls in the Hope Team’s system, coding outcomes according to established guidelines.
- Communicate Clearly – Stay in regular contact with the Hope Team Manager regarding schedules, hours, challenges, and ideas.
- Be Flexible – Support the team’s evolving needs, which may include prayer hotline shifts, additional calls, or occasional administrative tasks.
- Participate in Team Life – Attend required biweekly Hope Team meetings and monthly Happy Hour gatherings to receive encouragement, share updates, and grow together.
- Personal and Spiritual Growth – Actively engage in personal and spiritual growth activities, including church and/or small group meetings, reading the Bible and other Christian spiritual literature, and seeking mentorship. Continuously strive to deepen your relationship with God, with others, and grow in prayer. Also be willing to grow in any job-related skill such as computer proficiency and other technological areas.
Qualifications
- Strong commitment to spiritual growth and a personal relationship with Jesus.
- Willingness and ability to pray out loud with compassion and sincerity.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Dependable, organized, and consistent in following through.
- Flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of the Hope Team.
- Able to work independently while being a supportive part of a collaborative team.
- Proficient with computers, online platforms, and basic spreadsheets; comfortable navigating technology.
- Prior experience in prayer ministry or similar roles is preferred but not required.
- Must align with GiveSendGo’s mission and provide church affiliation/references.
Optional Skills & Experience
- Bilingual in Spanish is a plus!
Personal & Character Attributes
- Selfless – Team-oriented and servant-hearted; prioritizes ministry impact over personal convenience.
- Honest – Transparent and accountable; communicates clearly and respectfully.
- Innovative – Open to finding better ways to connect, encourage, and pray.
- Nimble – Adapts quickly to new processes, schedules, or team needs.
- Excellent – Strives for consistency, quality, and growth in every call.
Perks of Working With Us
- Fully remote position – serve from anywhere.
- Opportunities for growth and deeper involvement within the Hope Team.
- Ongoing training and encouragement in prayer ministry.
- Flexible scheduling within set weekly hours.
- The joy of directly impacting lives through prayer.
Salary & Benefits
- Compensation: Starting at $15.00 per hour, 15 hours per week. Location Note: Due to state wage and employment law requirements, this position is not available in jurisdictions where the applicable minimum wage exceeds the starting pay for this position.
How to Apply
Send your resume and cover letter to jobs@givesendgo.com with the subject line: Hope Team – Prayer Partner – [Your Name]. Also, let us know how you heard about the position!