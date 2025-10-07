The Hope Team – Prayer Partner ensures that the mission of the Hope Team—sharing prayer, encouragement, and the hope of Jesus—remains strong, effective, and impactful. This role is dedicated primarily to making prayer calls, offering encouragement, and faithfully interceding for those using our platform. Prayer Partners report to the Hope Team Manager and participate in team meetings and company-wide gatherings. This role is responsible for carrying out the daily ministry of prayer with consistency, care, and excellence, helping ensure that as many people as possible are reached with prayer and encouragement. What We’re Looking For We are seeking compassionate and dependable prayer warriors who are passionate about GiveSendGo’s mission to share the hope of Jesus through crowdfunding 15 hours per week. The ideal candidate is someone who: • Loves prayer and is willing to faithfully pray out loud with and for others. • Has a heart for encouragement and listening well to those who are struggling or celebrating. • Is dependable in scheduling, consistent in keeping commitments, and attentive to detail in recording calls. • Brings a testimony of seeing God work through prayer, encouragement, and faithful service. • Is flexible and willing to adapt to the needs of the Hope Team as they grow. • Is committed to both personal and spiritual growth, and eager to serve as part of a prayer-centered team. This is not just a job—it is a calling to partner with others in prayer and encouragement, strengthening the people we serve and the mission of GiveSendGo.