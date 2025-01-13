GiveSendGo

Campaigns

Categories

Sort Campaigns by:
Mission

Mongolia Mission Trip

Hey guys!I have an incredible opportunity to join Harbor Church for a mission trip to Mongolia, with stops in Hong ...

Last donation 1 hour ago

Mission

Guatemala Missions Trip

Hi everyone! this summer i am getting an amazing opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala. I would greatly ...

Last donation 1 hour ago

Mission

Solar In The Village

I am raising find to help the less fortunate in the village up country would like all the villagers to have solar s...

Last donation 9 hours ago

Mission

Mission Trip To Honduras

I have been blessed with the opportunity to go to Honduras in February for a mission trip with other members of Cat...

Last donation 6 minutes ago

Mission

Support Ellie On Ywam Mission

Hi there! If you are reading this you somehow know me or my family and have been a part of our life - touching or a...

Last donation 6 hours ago

Mission

Chiang Mai Mission Work

Dear Church family, I wanted to share with you all an exciting opportunity that has been presented to me in the la...

Last donation 1 day ago

Mission

Isabel Webb's Mission Trip To Nami...

Dear Brothers and Sisters, In February of this year our daughter Isabel will be going to Namibia on a Senior Missio...

Last donation 1 day ago

Mission

Roman’s Nicaragua Mission Trip

My name is Roman Harris. I’m a junior at VCA and I’m going on a mission trip to Nicaragua in March. Jesus is my bes...

Last donation 3 minutes ago

Mission

Support Kinsley And Kirsten On Mis...

Kinsley and Kirsten are stepping out in faith and going on their first international mission trip.  They will be go...

Last donation 7 hours ago

Mission

Raising Funds To Repair A Missiona...

Summerville Bryant is a quiet, unassuming man who teaches at a Bible College in North East Liberia, Africa, in an a...

Last donation 4 days ago

Mission

Sobc's Mission Trip To Largest Car...

Please pray for the mission team of 9 from South Orlando Baptist Church that is heading to the Largest Carribean Is...

Last donation 2 hours ago

Mission

Wnc Rising Above The Flood

As a federally recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization and a member of NCVOAD, W34P Foundation Incorporated ha...

Last donation 1 day ago

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo