GiveSendGo

Categories
Hey guys!I have an incredible opportunity to join Harbor Church for a mission trip to Mongolia, with stops in Hong ...
Last donation 1 hour ago
Hi everyone! this summer i am getting an amazing opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala. I would greatly ...
Last donation 1 hour ago
I am raising find to help the less fortunate in the village up country would like all the villagers to have solar s...
Last donation 9 hours ago
I have been blessed with the opportunity to go to Honduras in February for a mission trip with other members of Cat...
Last donation 6 minutes ago
Hi there! If you are reading this you somehow know me or my family and have been a part of our life - touching or a...
Last donation 6 hours ago
Dear Church family, I wanted to share with you all an exciting opportunity that has been presented to me in the la...
Last donation 1 day ago
Dear Brothers and Sisters, In February of this year our daughter Isabel will be going to Namibia on a Senior Missio...
Last donation 1 day ago
My name is Roman Harris. I’m a junior at VCA and I’m going on a mission trip to Nicaragua in March. Jesus is my bes...
Last donation 3 minutes ago
Kinsley and Kirsten are stepping out in faith and going on their first international mission trip. They will be go...
Last donation 7 hours ago
Summerville Bryant is a quiet, unassuming man who teaches at a Bible College in North East Liberia, Africa, in an a...
Last donation 4 days ago
Please pray for the mission team of 9 from South Orlando Baptist Church that is heading to the Largest Carribean Is...
Last donation 2 hours ago
As a federally recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization and a member of NCVOAD, W34P Foundation Incorporated ha...
Last donation 1 day ago