Prayer Wall

bertrand czech Jul 26, 2026

God may He cause Truth, Justice to prevail in my situation. May my honor and name be fully vindicated and cleared through Justice. He declares in His Word that He will not leave evil unpunished and that touching one of Hiis eye. May I be immediately and completely restored in my life and in my being, just as He restored Job, in the name of Jesus, by the by the blood of Jesus, and by my own blood.