Welcome to the Prayer Wall, a sacred space for our community to share and uplift. Whether you're seeking prayers during challenging times or wish to celebrate and share your moments of joy, this is the place for you. Click on "Request Prayers" to seek support or "Give Praise" to share your blessings. Let's connect through the power of faith and unity.
Please pray for a financial blessing to help us pay the bill for two trips in the local ambulance to the heart hospital. It's been sent to collections and I fear they're going to garnish my husband's wages. We live paycheck to paycheck as it is, and this debt is crippling us! Thank you all, and thank You Jesus for hearing our prayers!
"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain."Psalm 127:1. Godspeed.
Sitting on the incredible this past year has been incredibly challenging. Starting with a injury that I sustained while officiating football on October 17th. 2025 since that day I had a traumatic brain injury, skin cancer surgery, loss of my mom, colonoscopy and I had to have my teeth extracted. But can I testify that God is so good and he is more good to me than I deserve.
I am asking for prayers in the domestic violence situation that I’ve been dealing with for over 9 years. I am disabled, weak mentally, emotionally , physically and financially. I stand firm in my faith in Jesus Christ now and forever. All prayers are greatly appreciated and needed. Sincerely, Lisa Royals God bless you all.
I lost my job on July 10. I filed for unemployment, and my claim is currently under review which could take 4-6 weeks. I have no income to provide for my daily living expenses. Please pray for the Lord to provide swiftly and abundantly for my basic costs of living and to provide the best and perfect career path He has for me.
Help with cremation of Sister and support for her children well being and living necessities.
God may He cause Truth, Justice to prevail in my situation. May my honor and name be fully vindicated and cleared through Justice. He declares in His Word that He will not leave evil unpunished and that touching one of Hiis eye. May I be immediately and completely restored in my life and in my being, just as He restored Job, in the name of Jesus, by the by the blood of Jesus, and by my own blood.
More prayers for the burden bears for the needy, poor, orphans, widows and so on The burden bearers are meant to be the bleesing carrier. They should be more blessed. God bless you all 🙏
Praise everyone on here helping people in unfortunate situations like myself and others and God who is the reason it is all happening and the countless blessing
Pray to stop my severe pain from spinal stednotiss narrowing spinal cord an
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.