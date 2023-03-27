Campaign Image

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,087

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution:

  • Supporting rescue efforts for victims of human trafficking
  • Assisting individuals in recovery from addiction

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Rescue & Rehabilitation cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Giver Army
$ 6037.70 USD
1 year ago

