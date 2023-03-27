GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution:

Supporting rescue efforts for victims of human trafficking

for victims of Assisting individuals in recovery from addiction

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Rescue & Rehabilitation cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.