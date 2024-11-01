Pro-Life
Supporting single parents and families in need, including financial relief, resources for adoption and foster care, and promoting a healthy family unit.
Platinum Transparency 2025
Candid.
From the very depths of my heart, I want to say a very big thank you to the donors of this campaign. You have inspired hope in me and the whole congregation will be…
Stephen B., Giver Army Member since 2024
I am writing to express my deepest gratitude for your generous contribution towards our mission work. Your support has made a tremendous impact and we are incredibly…
Peace K., A Care & Relief Fund since 2024
This grant came as both a surprise and shock, as we had no idea we would be selected out of the thousands of disaster survivors in the country. I write this from FEMA…
Ellen P., Giver Army Member since 2024
I’m so incredibly humbled and grateful for the assistance GiveSendGo has given. Ever since the accident, things have…
David F., Giver Army Member since 2024
Thank you so much!
Evan S., Giver Army Member since 2024
Thank you so much for your contribution! It's going directly to families in need of support after the devastation from hurricane Helene in rural Western NC. Donations…
Rhys H., Giver Army Member since 2024
I can not express enough my gratitude and appreciation for the contribution.
Jeffrey M., A Care & Relief Fund since 2024
Oh my goodness! My heart is overwhelmed and I am genuinely speechless! Our family, while more fortunate than many, has struggled so since losing our home to Helene on…
Kathy V., Giver Army Member since 2024
My family’s home in St. Petersburg, Florida, was irreplaceable. It wasn’t just a house that sheltered them after each day at work; it was a place filled with memories…
Faith C., Giver Army Member since 2024
Thank You so much that you guys would choose our campaign to help Western NC.
Don E., Giver Army Member since 2024
We thank you very much, and are humbled by your generosity. Being old timers, we're not very tech savvy, so are grateful a friend created this campaign on our behalf.…
Ralph L., Giver Army Member since 2024
On behalf of Chimney Rock Village, thank you for supporting our disaster relief fund. On September 27, the remnants of Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding,…
Stephen D., Giver Army Member since 2024
I am profoundly moved (and, frankly, shocked!) to learn the VDARE Foundation has been selected to receive a Giver Army grant. In our 25 years of non-profit journalism,…
Lydia B., Giver Army Member since 2024
God bless you and thank you so very much. I am so very grateful to receive this grant blessing. It’s been a very difficult couple months and this is such a blessing.…
Theresa B., Giver Army Member since 2024
God bless you and thank you so very much. I am so very grateful to receive this grant blessing. It’s been a very difficult couple months and this is such a blessing.…
Theresa B., Giver Army Member since 2024
We are very moved and absolutely blessed to receive a donation from the Wildfire Relief fund. This means so much to us. Our girls are too little to understand the…
Jaime G., A Care & Relief Fund since 2025
Dear GiveSendGoCharities/Giver Army- We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your generous gift to us. Having lived in Altadena, raising our children and having the…
Marylin and Marc G., Giver Army Member since 2025
When your email arrived the other day, honestly, I assumed I was being phished. Then on Friday, my sister wrote to me ecstatic to report that she had, indeed, received…
Joy B., A Care & Relief Fund since 2025
Thank you all for your generosity We all make a different in this world ! God bless you all.
Giver Army Member, Giver Army Member since 2025
Thank you all for your generosity We all make a different in this world ! God bless you all.
Giver Army Member, Giver Army Member since 2025
Today I received a grant from The Giver Army, through GiveSendGo, for $1000!! THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH!!! God bless all who donate and also the GiveSendGo company!! When…
Tanya Z., Giver Army Member since 2025
I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart
Katina B., Giver Army Member since 2025
I am so grateful and blessed there are people that love animals and are willing to help. Thank you so much.
Nadine V., Giver Army Member since 2025
I am so grateful and blessed there are people that love animals and are willing to help. Thank you so much.
Nadine V., Giver Army Member since 2025
Thank you all for your generous help in our journey to bring our girl healing! We are fighting each day to see Odette…
Hannelore L., Giver Army Member since 2025
This is Madge, better known as Vonnie. The recipient of your donations is Ashley Wright, my friend who is in an unimaginable battle to meet even the most basic needs…
Madge (Vonnie) S., Giver Army Member since 2025
I set up my account to fund my evangelistic preaching here in the UK. The grant has helped with every aspect of the work, both online and in the streets. I am deeply…
David M., Giver Army Member since 2025
For as little as $5/month, you become the crowd for the crowdless—mobilizing resources where hope is desperately needed and sharing the love of Jesus through practical generosity.
Some families have no one to rally for them. No network. No community. No crowd. You can be their crowd.
Join the Giver Army—a movement of givers who pool monthly gifts to share hope, fund life-changing fundraisers, and meet urgent needs.
Your generosity creates a ripple effect that transforms lives and opens doors for the Gospel.
The Giver Army enables GiveSendGo Charities to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom impact. Your monthly commitment helps us support all 12 causes—pro-life, rescue & rehabilitation, crisis response, arts & education, earth care, medical relief, essentials for life, faith-based initiatives, animal rescue & care, current emergencies, justice for all, and the Barnabas Fund.
You are the Generosity Movement.
You create a crowd for the crowdless wherever urgent need appears.
Supporting single parents and families in need, including financial relief, resources for adoption and foster care, and promoting a healthy family unit.
Granting support to rescue people caught in human trafficking and assisting individuals in recovery from addiction through rehabilitation programs.
Providing aid and support to individuals and communities affected by natural or man-made disasters, focusing on rebuilding and long-term recovery efforts.
Supporting art and educational programs, privately funded schools, international educational endeavors, and initiatives that promote and sustain the arts.
Funding projects that enhance the environment, such as community service projects, community gardens, and educational initiatives on sustainable living.
These funds are allocated to support community relief efforts for events such as war, school shootings, localized terrorism, and other tragedies that impact communities.
Providing assistance for basic necessities including food, water, transportation, utilities, and bills, ensuring individuals have access to essential resources for daily living.
Supporting mission-oriented work, funding missionary projects, aiding struggling ministries or churches, and providing assistance to ministers in need.
These funds are designated to support the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of animals, with the goal of promoting their well-being and protecting them from harm.
Providing immediate aid and support during ongoing crises highlighted in the news cycle, primarily directed towards our own Care & Relief campaigns.
Ensuring access to justice for individuals unable to afford legal representation. Supporting all regardless of their community or background.
Supporting persecuted Christians around the world by meeting their practical needs and providing them with spiritual encouragement.
Everything you need to grow in generosity and make lasting impact
Don't hesitate to reach out to us if you need further assistance.
Every day you wait, someone prays for help that doesn't come. Someone battles alone.
Someone needs the crowd that only you can provide. In this movement,
every pledge is a prayer answered, a life touched, a soul awakened.
Join us—because generosity isn't just giving;
it's the heartbeat of the Gospel.
"For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."
Matthew 6:21
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.