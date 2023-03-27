Campaign Image

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,609

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution:

  • Supporting art and educational programs
  • Funding privately funded schools and international educational endeavors
  • Sustaining and promoting the arts

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Arts & Education cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.

Recent Donations
Show:
Giver Army
$ 1509.61 USD
1 year ago

Every Donation Counts

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 years ago

For Developing Schools in Kenya

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

For Developing Schools in Kenya

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo