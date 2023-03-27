GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution:

Supporting art and educational programs

Funding privately funded schools and international educational endeavors

and endeavors Sustaining and promoting the arts

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Arts & Education cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.