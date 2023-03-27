GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,609
Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities
Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.
Grants Distribution:
If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Arts & Education cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.
Every Donation Counts
For Developing Schools in Kenya
For Developing Schools in Kenya
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.