Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $7,113

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution:

  • Funding mission-oriented work based on the Christian faith
  • Supporting missionary projects, struggling ministries, and churches
  • Assisting ministers in need

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Faith-Based cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Giver Army
$ 7108.57 USD
1 year ago

