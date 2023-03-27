GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution:

Funding mission-oriented work based on the Christian faith

based on the Christian faith Supporting missionary projects, struggling ministries, and churches

Assisting ministers in need

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Faith-Based cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.