GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $7,422
Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities
Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.
Grants Distribution are designated to:
If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Essentials for Life Cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.
please apply this to campaign GBGRT as par Barbara Switzer's desire
Every Donation Counts
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.