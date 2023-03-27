GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution are designated to:

Assist with food, water, transportation, utilities, and bills

Support individuals in need of basic necessities for daily living

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Essentials for Life Cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.



