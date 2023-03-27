Campaign Image

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $7,422

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com

Grants Distribution are designated to:

  • Assist with food, water, transportation, utilities, and bills
  • Support individuals in need of basic necessities for daily living

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Essentials for Life Cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 950.00 USD
1 year ago

please apply this to campaign GBGRT as par Barbara Switzer's desire

Giver Army
$ 6472.55 USD
1 year ago

Every Donation Counts

