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Nepal Mudslide/Flood Emergency Relief Fund

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

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Nepal Mudslide/Flood Emergency Relief Fund

Nepal Needs Help Now: Support Emergency Rescue & Relief


A wall of water. Homes destroyed. Bridges swept away. Families searching for loved ones.

Sudden flash floods and devastating mudslides have unleashed chaos across northern Nepal near the Tibet border, leaving communities overwhelmed and desperately in need of help. Homes, vehicles, roads, bridges, and buildings have been destroyed as powerful floodwaters tore through communities. Heartbreaking videos show massive walls of water engulfing buildings and sweeping away everything in their path.

At least 160 people have been confirmed dead, and hundreds more are still missing.

Rescue and recovery teams are working around the clock to find survivors, reach isolated communities, and provide desperately needed assistance.


Help Bring Hope to Nepal

In the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, families need our prayers and support—they need immediate help, emergency supplies, rescue assistance, and support as they begin the long road toward recovery.

Your gift can help provide critical emergency relief to people whose lives have been devastated by these catastrophic floods.

Every donation, no matter the size, can help bring hope to someone facing unimaginable loss.

Please Pray. Please Give. Please Share.


We invite you to join us in praying for Nepal and the surrounding communities:

  1. Pray for those who have lost loved ones.
  2. Pray for families desperately searching for missing relatives and friends.
  3. Pray for those who are injured, displaced, or without basic necessities.
  4. Pray for the rescuers and relief workers risking their lives to help others.
  5. Pray for strength, wisdom, and protection for everyone involved in the recovery.
  6. And pray for hope and healing for communities facing unimaginable devastation.

If you are able, please consider making a donation today.

Your generosity can help provide emergency relief and support rescue and recovery efforts in Nepal.

Together, we can stand with the people of Nepal in their darkest hour and help bring hope after the devastation.

🙏 Pray for Nepal. ❤️ Give to help. 📢 Share this campaign.

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