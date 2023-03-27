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YLG4 Brazil : Represent Senegal

GoalFCFA 3,500,000 XOF
RaisedFCFA 0 XOF

Fundraiser created byMAME BASSENE CESAR DIEDHIOU

YLG4 Brazil : Represent Senegal

My name is Mame Bassène César Diedhiou, National Coordinator of the Evangelical Youth of Senegal (JES). I have been selected to represent my country at the Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4), a global gathering of young Christian leaders organized by the Lausanne Movement, taking place March 16–22, 2027, in São Paulo, Brazil.


Senegal is a country that is about 95% Muslim, where living out and sharing the Gospel is a real, everyday challenge for evangelical Christian youth. Our young people face a serious lack of resources and financial means, limited access to employment, and at times marginalization or social pressure because of their minority faith. Despite this, a generation is rising up in faith and determination to keep serving and bearing witness.

After several years without activity since 2022, JES is now relaunching. Being selected for YLG 4 is a providential opportunity to bring visibility to our evangelical youth on the world stage, build relationships with other Christian leaders, and bring back resources, training, and opportunities for our movement in Senegal.


This fundraiser covers the remaining balance of my registration, the Dakar–São Paulo flight, visa costs, and other travel-related expenses.


Every contribution, no matter the size, is a direct investment in the presence and witness of Senegalese evangelical youth on the international stage.


Thank you for your generosity and prayers I will keep you updated on every step of this journey.

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