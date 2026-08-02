Ultra Missions

I am creating this fundraising account for my sister Lisa as she goes on the mission field/discipleship program this fall. She will be embarking on an adventure of a lifetime with Ultra@GlobalTribeOutreach in Asia. She has dreamed of doing this for a few years and finally God has opened the doors and she is excited to see what He has in store for her. She will be working with a team of girls traveling across Asia, visiting villages, sharing the gospel, ect. Please consider donating to help her as she commits to this 6 month adventure of being Jesus' hands and feet in Asia.