5th Annual Christmas on the Frontlines

Hi All,





In late November, I'll return with a small team to Eastern Ukraine via Poland to oversee our fifth annual Christmas on the Frontlines project. As always, our goal is to bring Christmas to those in the most need in Ukraine: civilians and soldiers on the frontlines.





This year, we will work with a chaplain from Vovchansk, Mykola, to reach families with children in eastern Ukraine. We will also prepare care packages for soldiers from a Christian unit of the Ukrainian military.





Thank for helping us reach those in the most need in Ukraine in Jesus' name!





Tim J

IFOC Chaplain