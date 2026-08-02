Town Family Mission beginning





Dear Friends and Family,





For years, the Lord has been speaking to our hearts, preparing our family for a specific assignment. Through His Word, dreams, visions, and His audible voice—with multiple beautiful confirmations—He called us to wait and prepare. Now, that season of preparation has met His perfect timing. The Lord is sending us to Wyoming. We don’t know for how long our mission there will last but this is just the beginning since we hope to spread this wherever He sends us.





We are stepping out in faith as a family to answer the call of God. Our mission is simple yet urgent: to be His hands and feet, to evangelize, and to share the transformative love of Christ. We are going to carry His light, His fire, and His Spirit into Wyoming so that the Bride of Christ—His Church—who is already there can wake up, trim her lamps, and be fully ready for His second coming.





Answering a call of this magnitude requires a complete shift, and practically speaking, it requires funds to move our family and establish His ministry there. We want to humbly invite you to be a part of what God is doing through us. We are not asking out of obligation, but if the Lord puts it on your heart to sow into this mission, your financial donation will directly fund the physical move and the work of the gospel.





More than anything, we need your prayers. We cannot do this alone. Please stand with us in prayer for protection, open doors, and spiritual breakthrough. If you feel led, please also share our story with others who might want to pray for us or support this mission. Thank you for your love, your prayers, and for walking alongside us as we follow His steps.





With love and blessings,

The Town Family







