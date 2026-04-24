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The Stone Family Mission Trip to Indonesia!

Goal£2,000 GBP
Raised£50 GBP

Fundraiser created byAdam Stone

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Stone

The Stone Family Mission Trip to Indonesia!

Cathrin and I have both been on mission trips before, and we know what a blessing it is to be able to go and be a blessing to others. But our boys have never had that opportunity, and we feel this could be a really significant experience for them, and for us as a family.

This autumn we’re beginning a new chapter as a family, travelling and world-schooling our boys for the next year. And as we start that adventure, we can’t think of a better way to begin than by spending some of our first weeks serving others and being “on mission” together as a family.

In October, we’re hoping to travel deep into the jungle of West Kalimantan, Borneo, to spend time at Living Waters Village.

Living Waters is an extraordinary place. What began as a vision to provide a safe home for children in desperate circumstances has grown into a huge village in the heart of the Borneo jungle. Today, more than 750 Dayak children and young people call it home, many having come from orphaned or broken backgrounds, some arriving malnourished or suffering from disease.

Spread across hundreds of hectares of jungle, Living Waters has become far more than somewhere for children to sleep. There are family homes where children of different ages live together with house parents, schools, a clinic, a nursery for babies, a bakery, sewing rooms, training facilities and a Praise & Worship centre. Their vision is eventually to provide a home for 1,000 children and education for 2,000.

Most importantly, it is a place where these children are loved, cared for, educated and taught about Jesus, with the hope that they will grow up to become a blessing to their own villages and communities.

We want our boys to experience this for themselves. To see first-hand how differently many people around the world live, to recognise the incredible blessings we so easily take for granted, and to discover that being blessed also gives us an opportunity to bless others.

We want to go as a family with open hands: to serve wherever we can, spend time with the children, encourage and pray for the incredible people who have given their lives to this work, and allow God to use the experience to change and grow us too.

We felt led to set up this crowdfunding page to give our friends and family the opportunity to sow into the trip and help make it possible. We know many of you understand the joy of giving towards something like this, and at the same time we have absolute confidence that the Lord will provide all our needs according to His riches in glory through Christ Jesus.

If you would like to be part of what we’re doing, please give whatever you feel led to give. Everything raised will go towards enabling our family to make this mission trip and spend time serving, encouraging and blessing the children and team at Living Waters Village.

To discover more about Living Waters Village and the remarkable work happening there:

https://www.livingwatersvillage.com/about-lwv

Thank you so much for your support and, above all, your prayers. ❤️

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