The David Geiger Memorial Fund

This is a fund on behalf of the Geiger Family in memory of our dear, beloved son and brother, David J. Geiger.





David passed away unexpectedly at age 53 after playing baseball, his favorite hobby.





David represented a full life of selfless dedication to Jesus Christ and hundreds of people around him.





This fund will be to continue supporting the legacy of giving he left. These endeavors include the charities he served, as well as the missions he supported, including Two Stars Over India, on which he was a board member.





Proverbs 19:17

Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.



