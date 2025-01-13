GiveSendGo

Categories
On January 8th, 2025 my brother, Garrett Wenger, lost his battle to the demons that were chasing him and he took hi...
The last six months have been taxing on the White and Sykes families. Mr. George R. White of Onalaska, TX passed aw...
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Pastor Reggie BowieOur father, Reggie Bowie, was a devoted pastor, a loving father,...
Bel Stutzman, our dedicated Tech Integration Specialist, who goes above and beyond for anyone, is navigating the pr...
Garrett Miller lost his beloved wife, MJ, due to injuries from a terrible car crash. Although nothing can replace t...
John Slothower passed away December 28, 2024. He was a true servant leader in so many communities. He served with C...
In Loving Memory of KarlaWith heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Karla Machado, who left ...
6 year old Layla Grace was born with a heart condition. On January 9, while at school, she collapsed, and had to be...
Michael Fennig, a truly loving person, inside and out. He always had a smile and a joke. Michael loved to make pe...
We are devastated by the loss of our Taylar Teal, who was taken from us far too soon. Taylar had a laugh that was c...
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, Grandpa and friend Joesph Ebaugh....
Support After the Loss of Their FatherOn January 6, 2025, our family tragically lost JR, a loving father, partner, ...
