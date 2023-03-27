Ted's Mission Trip to New Zealand

Hello friends! My name is Edward Joel Daggett, and I am the son of Pastor Edward Daggett. In February of 2027, my dad, our missionary friends the Klugs, and I are planning on taking a church sponsored missions trip to Australia, and New Zealand. The trip will start in Sydney, Australia, and end in Whakatane New Zealand. We will be conducting a month long soul winning campaign in both countries with around 12 local churches participating. Would you please prayerfully consider helping me reach my fundraising goal of $3,000 in order to help pay for this trip? New Zealand is a very expensive country but with your help, we can take this amazing opportunity to witness to the people of New Zealand and Australia and see many more people come to know the Lord.