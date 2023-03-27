Supporting the Anderson Family

Our precious Mabel Joy was knitted together with an abnormal heart. She was on the heart transplant waiting list and was expecting to wait over a year in the hospital for a donor heart. Her heart worked more than twice as hard as a normal heart, and her body was tired. Ultimately, an abdominal infection proved to be too much for her tired body to fight off. While snuggled in her Mama's arms, she ran into the arms of Jesus at 7 months old. We are so grateful for the gift of knowing her & having her for that time. She is with the King of kings, in glory! 🕊🌿





Thank you deeply for your prayers over our family. If you wish to bless us with a meal or giftcard, we just kindly ask that you leave it by our doorstep and allow us to grieve with the Lord.





Soli Deo Gloria!