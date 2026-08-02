Supporting My Fire and Fragrance Mission

I'm raising money to go on a missions trip with Fire and Fragrance from January through March. Fire and Fragrance is a missions group that trains young Christians to live for Jesus and then go out and tell people about Him around the world.





I'm committed to raising $6,000 myself, trusting that God will provide. I created this as a way for others to support this journey if they felt called to. Your donation would help me afford to go on these missions and be part of what God is doing around the world.





Thank you for standing with me.