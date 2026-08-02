Supporting Madison and Baby Rhett

On August 5th, Madison Collier’s world changed forever when her husband, Joshua “Josh” Patrick Collier, passed away suddenly. Josh leaves behind his devoted wife Madison and their precious 2-month-old son, Rhett. In the blink of an eye, a loving family has been left to face unimaginable heartbreak and the practical challenges that come with such a sudden loss.

Josh was an incredible dad, husband, son, and friend—someone whose presence brought light to everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In this difficult time, Madison is navigating both the profound grief of losing her husband and the unexpected expenses that arise when a family is suddenly without the support he provided.

This fund has been created to help ease some of that burden and relieve a portion of the stress Madison and little Rhett now face. Any support, no matter the size, will go toward covering immediate needs and giving the family a bit of breathing room as they begin to heal. Thank you for holding Madison, Rhett, and Josh’s memory in your thoughts during this heartbreaking time. We also kindly ask for your prayers for Madison, Rhett, and the entire family as they navigate this difficult journey.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​