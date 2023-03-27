Supporting Diane

Friends & Family,

Our friend Diane is needing support. As some are aware she lost her sister at the beginning of the year. Which she spent alot of time caring and supporting her until those last days. After her passing, Diane ended up going through go a series of changes and unfortunate events in her life that have led her to needing financial support. As of current, she needs a new AC unit. She is a hard worker and been trying to take on extra hours and do what she can but she’s tired and worn. Diane has been living very hot days with a window unit which has helped minimally. We would love for her to be able to feel comfortable throughout her home not having to worry about those living with her, her dogs, or herself with the extreme weather changes.





If anyone has it on their heart to give I know she would greatly appreciate it. If you yourself are unable too, any and all prayers would be so helpful for her current situation.





Thank you all for the love and support.