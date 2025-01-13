GiveSendGo

Campaigns

Family

Paul Duncan End Of Life Cost

Paul Duncan is a person who has had a long and complicated life. But, finally he gave his life to Jesus and got bap...

Last donation 4 hours ago

Family

Family Needing A Hand

Hello, all 👋🏻 I’m never one to ask for handouts but … hard times call for desperate measures. As most of you know...

Last donation 11 hours ago

Family

Honoring The Life Of Tom Luangkeo

Honoring the Life of Tom Luangkeo (March 1, 1945 - January 11, 2025)Dear Friends and Family, With humility and a h...

Last donation 1 hour ago

Family

Please Show Support & Love For The...

Billy, Nicolle, and their 2 children, Isaac and Naomi lost their home to the Eaton Fire. Like so many, they were ha...

Last donation 3 minutes ago

Family

Supporting The Dahm Family

On October 13th, Flo’s life changed in a way no one could have imagined. She woke up in the middle of the night wit...

Last donation 3 hours ago

Family

Supporting Tab And Family

Dear Friends, Family, and Kindhearted Strangers, Life has thrown us a few unexpected challenges, and we are workin...

Last donation 4 hours ago

Family

Helping A Family In Need

I am in need of assistance getting into a decent home . I've been in a place that is far to small for my family and...

Last donation 1 day ago

Family

Helping Kids Stay In Home

I am raising money today to see if anybody can or is willing to help me and my family keep our home I am facing har...

Last donation 1 day ago

Family

Supporting Grace And Lennox

My name is Autumn Elsmore, my best friend Grace's husband was recently involved in a severe motorcycle accident. He...

Last donation 1 day ago

Family

Johnny Fight With Pancreatic Cance...

Support Johnny in His Fight Against Pancreatic CancerDear Friends, Family, and Kindhearted Strangers,Life has recen...

Last donation 1 hour ago

Family

Support For Kenny And His Family

Kenneth Patton's life took a sudden and devastating turn on December 12, 2024, when he suffered an asthma attack an...

Last donation 4 hours ago

Family

Supporting The Legere’s Move

Butch and Lori Legere have been praying and searching for the last year looking for housing that will accommodate t...

Last donation 1 day ago

