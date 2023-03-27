GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. This fund encompasses all natural and man-made disasters as well as global crises.

Grants Distribution:

Providing aid and support to individuals and communities affected by disasters

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Crisis Response cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.