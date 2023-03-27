Campaign Image

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,155

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. This fund encompasses all natural and man-made disasters as well as global crises. 

Grants Distribution:

  • Providing aid and support to individuals and communities affected by disasters
  • Rebuilding and recovery efforts for natural and man-made disasters

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Crisis Response cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.

Recent Donations
Show:
Giver Army
$ 2155.50 USD
1 year ago

Every Donation Counts

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo