Support The Dean Family After a Police K-9 Attack

A Birthday That Changed Everything: Support a Family After a Police K-9 Attack





What should have been one of the happiest days of the Dean family's lives became the day that changed everything.





On August 11, 2024, Nick and Bethany were celebrating their twins' second birthday when an active-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 entered their fenced backyard and attacked their two-year-old daughter, Lily. While saving her, Nick suffered life-changing injuries that continue to affect every part of their family's life nearly two years later. Today, they are facing nearly $300,000 in medical debt and climbing due to ongoing treatments.





After years of infertility, loss, and heartbreak, they had finally become parents to their twins, Lily and Ollie. Family and lifelong friends gathered in their backyard to celebrate the twins' second birthday. It was a day filled with laughter, gratitude, and the culmination of the life they had dreamed of.





Then everything changed.





A neighbor's active-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 escaped its enclosure, jumped over the fence into the Dean family's backyard, and attacked two-year-old Lily.





The laughter that had filled the backyard only moments before was replaced with panic, fear, and screams as adults rushed children to safety.





Nick immediately threw himself onto the dog alongside two other men in a desperate attempt to stop the attack until the twin’s aunt Rachel was able to separate Lily from the K9’s jaws and away to await medical transport.





In addition to lacerations across her abdomen, doctors discovered that the dog's bite had punctured Lily's femur—a traumatic injury for a two-year-old little girl.





Nick suffered significant injuries to his chest, neck, back, and hip while protecting his daughter—injuries that continue to affect nearly every part of his life almost two years later. He also continues to live with the lasting psychological effects of that day, including PTSD.





The attack lasted minutes, but its impact will last a lifetime.





On the day of the attack, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office publicly stated they were "devastated by this incident" and "fully committed to supporting the family during their recovery."





The Deans followed every medical recommendation, worked with attorneys, and pursued every legal avenue available, believing there would be a path toward recovery, believing the county would do the right thing for their citizens.





Instead, the Deans have been left carrying nearly $300,000 in medical debt while Nick continues searching for treatments that may help him regain more of the life he once had.





To learn more about the events that led to this fundraiser, independent news coverage of the incident can be found here:





Colorado Politics investigative article





https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/08/07/loophole-lets-off-jeffco-sheriff-in-k-9-attack-brauchler-5ce93bf1-98e0-49ce-9b2f-0e2d7f3bd1ab/





Life today looks very different than they once imagined.





Before the attack, they loved hiking, backpacking, camping, traveling, and living an active lifestyle together. Today, nearly every family activity has to be planned around what Nick's body will allow him to do.





At 37 years old, he never imagined sitting on the sidelines due to his body’s limits.





After multiple procedures, years of physical therapy, specialist appointments, counseling, and countless hours pursuing recovery, Nick is only about 20% of the way back to the life he once knew.





The Dean family is asking for help with two overwhelming needs: relieving nearly $300,000 in medical debt that has accumulated since the attack, and continuing to pursue treatments and rehabilitation—many of which are not covered by insurance—that may help Nick regain more of his health and quality of life.





Creating this fundraiser was never something Nick and Bethany imagined they would have to do. But after nearly two years of fighting to rebuild their lives, they have reached a point where they can no longer carry this burden without your help.





Thank you for taking the time to read their story. Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or keep the Dean family in your prayers, your support means more than words can express.



