GiveSendGo

Event

Inaugeration Ball

I am fundraising to help cover the expenses of my team to attend this once in a lifetime event, the Liberty Ball ju...

Last donation 4 minutes ago

Event

Simone And Joshua Wedding Gift

Hello everyone,Simone and I are excited to share that we’ll be getting married in January 11, 2025 here in Mérida, ...

Last donation 20 hours ago

Event

Mommala Goes To Dc! !

Mommala has been invited to the great Washington DC.  Dahlia however can’t afford to go! 🤣 INFLATION. #bidenomics....

Last donation 21 hours ago

Event

Help Cheyenne Have A Amazing 13th ...

Cheyenne was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer at 18 months of age. She underwent all medical treatment until one...

Last donation 9 hours ago

Event

Cagop Associate Delegate Crp Conve...

We are not sponsored or financed by any Republican Party organization. All expenses are paid by members and generou...

Last donation 12 days ago

Event

Sheepsidian & Amorata Wedding

We're thrilled to share some exciting news – I've asked HorrorAmorata, my wonderful girlfriend of three years, to m...

Last donation 1 day ago

Event

Supporting Melanie’s Swim National...

Hi everyone,I’m creating this campaign to gain financial support for my 13 years old daughter’s national swim meet ...

Last donation 18 days ago

Event

Supporting Twins Youth Jr Retreat

Dear Friends and Family, I’m reaching out to ask for your support in sending our twins, Omari and Omri Jr., on an ...

Last donation 26 days ago

Event

Flowers Of Hope Intl Orphanageug

We are 6 friends supporting close to 300 at the Flowers of Hope Orphange in Uganda. We appeal to you to partner wit...

Last donation 26 days ago

Event

To Get Back On The Road

As many of you know, I was laid off from my previous job of 8 years. Ironically, I was informed about the layoff th...

Last donation 28 days ago

Event

Help Zak And Lisa Get Married🎉

Friends, family, and generous souls, You might have heard that our friends Zak and Lisa are tying the knot! And SUR...

Last donation 5 days ago

Event

Please Support Our Dream Wedding!

Help Us Begin Our Forever with a Beautiful Wedding and a Fresh StartTo see an extended commentary video on our rela...

Last donation 20 days ago

