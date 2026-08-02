Support for the sudden passing of Michael Molina

On Saturday August 8th my beloved cousin, Michael Molina unexpectedly passed away. Even though he had been dealing with some health issues for the last few years, he seemed to be doing well enough to report for his security detail job at Warner Bros Studio. His personal physician was also shocked by the news of his passing. Michael's only next of kin is his older brother Mark. He's received word that Michael was so loved by several friends, coworkers and family members who have expressed an interest in donating to his memorial service. If you feel inspired to help, Mark would be sincerely grateful for your support. Thank you.