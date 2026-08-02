Support for Ben and Gracie's Twin Boys in NICU

We would like to welcome and congratulate Ben and Gracie Foushee's twin boys! Born at 32 weeks, the boys are currently in the NICU. As a community, we want to financially support this amazing family as they navigate medical costs, Gracie's postpartum recovery, absence from work, monthly expenses, and any unexpected surprises these next few months as they work toward bringing their boys home and settling in as a family of four.





Your support would mean so much to Ben and Gracie during this season. Thank you for standing with them.