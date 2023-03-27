Support Derwin's Mission Work in Brazil

Join us in raising money to support Derwin Rosa as he prepares to serve with on mission in Brazil.





Derwin will be training children's ministry leaders, evangelizing through home visits and food distribution, leading youth revival, and more. Your prayers and financial support will help cover his travel to Brazil, along with food, lodging, transportation, and ministry needs.





Thank you for standing with Derwin and this work. We can't do this without you. 🙏🏼