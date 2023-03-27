Sponsor a Child with Exodus Community Awakening Or

Our Mission





At Exodus Community Awakening Organization Uganda (ECAOUg), we provide a family-style home for children who have experienced loss, poverty, neglect, or vulnerability. We believe every child deserves the opportunity to heal, grow in confidence, and discover their God-given potential.





How Your Support Makes a Difference





Your contributions go far beyond basic needs. A $100 monthly sponsorship provides a child with:

Education: School fees, uniforms, and learning materials. Health & Nutrition: Nutritious meals, clean water, and medical care. Safety & Stability: A secure home, daily care, and mentorship. Development: Emotional support, spiritual guidance, and life skills training.

Every Contribution Counts





We understand that every donor’s situation is unique. While our standard sponsorship is $100 per month, we welcome one-time donations of any amount. Your generosity directly funds the education, care, and protection of vulnerable children, helping us prepare them for a brighter, more independent future.





Why Give?





Sponsorship is more than a donation—it is an investment in a child’s future. Your support gives them the stability to thrive in school and the hope to pursue their dreams. Join us in shaping a future where every child can grow with dignity and opportunity.





Thank you for your kindness and support.