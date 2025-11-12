We grieve the sudden passing of Spomenka Josipovic-Lumley on August 26th at the age of 38, leaving behind her husband Tyler and seven-year-old daughter Katarina. Last month, Spomenka interred the ashes of her late father, Spomenko, and now also leaves behind her mother, Ljilja, and her older sister, Zeljka. From Katarina’s birth, Spomenka and Tyler determinedly set aside annual savings for her, including the maximum permitted contributions to her RESP. With Spomenka’s loss, the extra annual savings for Katarina will be severely challenging to maintain. In honour of Spomenka's love and devotion to her daughter, we ask you to consider giving whatever you can to Katarina’s future. All funds collected will be remitted to Tyler Lumley by the host of this fundraising campaign - Spomenka's cousin, Mario Josipovic.