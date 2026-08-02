Send me on a mission to North Africa

My Name is Nico Gervers I did my first mission trip January of 2025 and have done 2 more since, I’ve completely fallen in love with serving others and making God known I just want people to experience what I have getting to know him in the past 3 years. This September I will be going with a team to North Africa to plant seeds and rage war on hell. We will be serving at/ praying with a few underground churches, having many prayer and worship sessions, some discipleship and some evangelism. Your donations will go directly towards flights, housing, and food for the 2 weeks we are there. If you are not able to support financially prayer is very very needed as we are entering a region of very high spiritual warfare. Thank you for helping me spread Jesus across the world🫶🏻

-Nico