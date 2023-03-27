Serving • Encouraging • Equipping • Nourishing

Following where God leads. Making Disciples. Walking in Spirit and Truth.





About three years ago, Natalie stepped out in obedience and shared her testimony publicly for the first time. From there, the Lord began opening a door and placing a vision on her heart for a ministry called SEEN, to see the body of Christ connected, equipped, encouraged, and making disciples.





About a year and a half later, that vision began taking a very different shape in our own lives. The Lord began calling us to simplify, let go of what was anchoring us to our previous life, and be willing to go wherever He would lead us. We didn’t know exactly what that would look like, but the Lord made it clear that He was calling us to step away from our home and familiar surroundings and to be sent. We got rid of everything, packed our minivan with clothes and the necessities, and set out as a family.





We were only given the first destination of the journey and had no idea where we would go after that but we simply knew the Lord was sending us, and we trust Him to guide our steps as we obey.





Since then, God continues to put people, families, congregations, and opportunities in our path that we never could have planned ourselves. With each step, the vision He placed on our hearts has become clearer.





What is Seen by Yeshua?





SEEN began with Natalie's testimony and the vision God first placed on her heart to stand for the unborn, support mothers, and help women choose life for their babies. That passion remains a significant part of who we are and what we believe God has called us to do.

But as we have followed the Lord, the vision has continued to expand and become clearer.

The more people we meet and the more we see what is happening both inside and outside the church, the more we understand the broader calling: to serve people, make disciples, strengthen families, reach the lost, and help people know that they are seen by God and that their lives have purpose in Him.





As we've traveled, we've seen how disconnected much of the Body of Christ has become. Different congregations, traditions, and understandings have created separation between believers who love Yeshua/Jesus and desire to follow Scripture.

At the same time, we've met people who are searching, people who are lost, people longing for truth and genuine community, believers who want deeper discipleship, people who want to use what God has placed in them, and people who simply need to be known, loved, prayed for, and encouraged.





We believe God is calling us to help bridge some of those gaps, not by creating another place people have to fit into, but by going where He opens the door and serving the people He puts in front of us.





What We Actually Do





Sometimes it's sitting at someone's kitchen table for hours and listening to their story. Sometimes it's bringing dinner to a family, sharing a meal, and praying together. Sometimes it's coming alongside a congregation leader, encouraging them, praying with them, and fasting with them.

Sometimes it's meeting someone while we're simply out living life and finding ourselves in a conversation about Jesus.

Sometimes it's praying for someone who hasn't had anyone pray with them in years. Sometimes it's praying for healing and believing God for what only He can do.

Sometimes it's helping believers recognize the gifts God has given them and encouraging them to step into those gifts.

Sometimes it's meeting a practical need, fixing something that needs fixed, lending a hand, working alongside someone, or simply helping carry a burden. And sometimes it's being a safe place for someone who needs to talk.





We feel strongly that the fight for the unborn, spiritual warfare, deliverance, the operation of spiritual gifts, and strengthening the body of Christ are especially important in this hour. As we travel, we believe the Lord helps us discern the needs of each place and the people He puts in our path. Our role is to come alongside them, serve and encourage, and help build bridges to the resources, teaching, prayer, and support they need.

We don't always know what God intends to do through a conversation, a meal, a prayer, healing, or an act of service.

We're simply trying to be obedient, show up, and love people the best we can.





What This Journey Has Shown Us





Over these past months, we've seen firsthand how much need there is both inside and outside the church.





We've met believers who feel isolated. We've met people searching for truth, people carrying difficult circumstances, people who are far from God, and people who simply needed someone to listen.





We've had opportunities to serve congregations, encourage families, pray with people, pray for healing, build relationships, and share the Gospel in places we never expected.

We've also seen how much can happen when believers are willing to simply love one another, pray together, serve one another, and make themselves available to God.





What has stood out to us most is that God is already at work before we arrive.





Our role isn't to come in with all the answers. It's to listen, serve, encourage, recognize where He is working, and be willing to join Him.





Walk With Us





This journey belongs to God, and we are simply being obedient to His calling.

There are many ways to be part of what He is doing, praying for us, encouraging us, connecting us with people, and helping provide for the practical needs that allow us to continue traveling and serving.





If you've followed our journey this far, thank you. We'd love for you to continue walking with us as we follow wherever He leads.





Seen by Yeshua

Serving. Encouraging. Equipping. Nourishing.

Go where He leads.

Love people well.

Make disciples.