Walking Together: Our Need for a Support Team

As we prepare for this transition, we are learning what it means to rely quietly on the sovereignty of God and the fellowship of individual members of the body of Christ. Because this training and base service requires our full-time commitment, biblical missions is a shared spiritual labor. We are humbly looking to build a Support Team of individuals, couples, families, and groups who will intercede for us in prayer and participate in sustaining our daily needs, both during this phase of training and into the future on the field.

We deeply respect the sacrifice it takes to support the Lord's work.





To cover our required education costs alongside our family's basic daily needs—including housing, utilities, food, and medication—our total monthly target is $3,200. By God's grace, we have a substantial proportion of that raised already. We are trusting the Lord to provide the remaining funds we need.





Every contribution is a meaningful investment in the advancement of the gospel. Your fellowship is a quiet and profound encouragement to our family.



