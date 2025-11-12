Running Reckless Tour: Your Story Isn't Over

I'm launching the Running Reckless Tour, a 90-minute faith-based music ministry built around original music, testimony, prayer, and practical encouragement.





The mission is to bring hope, healing, freedom, and the message that your story isn't over to people who may be battling self-doubt, overcoming addiction, healing from unhealthy relationships, searching for purpose, or wanting a closer relationship with God.





Funds will help cover travel, production, promotion, equipment, and outreach so Running Reckless can reach churches, recovery ministries, women's events, youth groups, conferences, and communities with a message of redemption, purpose, and hope.





Your support would mean so much as we share this message of healing and freedom with those who need it most.