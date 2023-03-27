Rob Hager Memorial Diesel Mechanic Scholarship

The Hager family is proud to offer a scholarship honoring Rob Hager.





Who was Rob?

Rob was a quiet leader, strong with a big heart, who continued to thrive despite a life of challenging adversity.

Rob grew up on a dairy, beef and hay farm. He was 13 or 14 when they lost the ranch and moved to a 12 x 14 “cabin” on the mountain with no running water or electricity. He watched his mom suffer from Huntington’s disease and determined he would live life to the fullest. He loved riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling, hunting, bow hunting, fishing, camping, and “all the Montana things.” He played multiple positions and was a starter on both offense and defense for the Clyde Park Blackbird’s 8-man football team and set a school record for the most unassisted tackles in a game (27) against Gardiner.

Due to their family situation during his teenage years, Rob was unable to further his education beyond high school. He began working as a diesel mechanic for an over-the-road, refrigerated trucking company on weekends in high school and started full time the day after graduation. Rob was promoted to shop foreman at the trucking company when he was only 21.

Rob is a member of Manhattan CRC and his children graduated from MCS. Rob was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in 2016 and stepped into glory on Sept 6, 2026.

We have given 3 scholarships in his name to students pursuing diesel mechanics/technology and would like to continue to do so in his memory.



