Richard "Rich" Frost - For the Unknown Days Ahead

I never imagined I would have to write these words.





Richard “Rich” Frost has touched so many lives, and right now his family and friends are facing one of the hardest moments imaginable.





For those reading about Rich for the first time, Rich was in a serious motorcycle accident on August 6th where he lay alone for 43 hours before being found.





Up until Monday, we remained optimistic as Rich was improving in small ways. Unfortunately, we received news on Monday (August 17) that we never expected. His medical team told the family that he has approximately 15–20% brain viability remaining. The biggest injury to his brain is in the area that controls breathing, and the doctors do not believe Rich will ever be able to breathe on his own.





Today, August 20, 2026, at noon, the tubes will be removed.





Rich would not have wanted to spend his life connected to machines. That simply was not who he was. Rich was hands-on, always on the go, and constantly working (whether it was at his job or doing favors for the countless people lucky enough to know him).





Everyone who knew Rich has a story. A story about the time he helped them, showed up for them, or gave without expecting anything in return. Rich was the kind of person who would literally give you the shirt off his back.





The logical side of us hears what the doctors are saying. We understand the reality that Rich may not survive after the tubes are removed. Please know that Rich will be heavily sedated during this process, so he will not feel pain or discomfort.





The faith side of us still believes in miracles. We believe God can do things that medicine cannot explain. So we continue to pray. We continue to hope. We continue to believe.





Yesterday, I held Rich’s hand and told him that what happens next is between him and God.





I told him:





“Rich, if God is telling you that your time here is not finished and you'll make a full (or close to full) recovery, then you fight like you have never fought before once those tubes are out. You show everyone what you are made of. You show them the strength we all know you have.





But if God is calling you home, then walk through those pearly gates knowing how deeply you are loved. Do not be afraid. It is okay to go.”





Please keep praying for Rich. Pray boldly for a miracle. I know I still am. 🙏





But also pray that if God calls Rich home, he goes peacefully, quickly, and without fear or pain, knowing he is surrounded by love.





A fundraiser has been created to support Rich and his family through the unknown days ahead. Donations will help with medical expenses, short/long-term care needs if necessary, and celebration of life expenses if God calls Rich home.





Most importantly, this is a way for our community to surround Rich and his family with love, prayers, and support during an unimaginable time.





Thank you to everyone who has followed Rich's story, prayed, reached out, shared love, and stood beside Rich and his family.





We love you so much, Rich. 💙





Until God shows us otherwise, we are still praying for that miracle. 🙏



