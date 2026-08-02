Revising The Kinsman's Tree Series

My name is Timothy Michael Hurst. I'm a Christian author, and ten years ago, God called me to write a story.





I answered that call. I left a stable career, trusted God to provide, and by His grace I completed a four-book Christian fantasy series called The Kinsman's Tree.





God has called me back to revise this series—to polish it and make it more accessible. I know God is already using this story to spread the Gospel and bless people.





But here's where I stand today: I am a man fully committed to a calling that doesn't yet pay the bills. My wife Brandi, our six children, and my father—who lives with us—have trusted the Lord for provision throughout this journey. And He has been faithful.





But we believe the time has come to do something we haven't done before.





Ask.





"Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and the door shall be opened unto you." — Matthew 7:7





So we're asking.





If God has used The Kinsman's Tree to speak to you—or if you believe He intends to use it to reach others—we invite you to partner with us in this mission.





Every gift goes toward three things: first, keeping our family provided for while I pursue this calling; second, getting the series into more hands through promotion and marketing; and third, the long-term vision of seeing these books translated and distributed to readers around the world. We’re even trusting God that this book series will eventually appear on the big screen.





We are a ministry in motion, asking our community to come alongside us.





No donation is too small. Every gift is a step of faith you take alongside us.





So we invite you to donate to this fundraiser and share it far and wide. And we hope that you’ll purchase a copy of the books and leave reviews, that you’ll like, comment, and share on our social media posts. That’s how you can help us and support us in the mission.





And for anyone who wants to hear the full story of how the Lord called me to write—I'll be launching a video series soon. It's a journey worth knowing.





If you want to know more about the ministry right away, please feel free to message me directly.





Thank you. To God alone be the glory.