Ashley's Ministry School & Mission Fundraiser

Hi family + friends!

I’m writing to share a glimpse of the testimony of how God has transformed my life, how he’s calling me to serve others now, and to seek support for this mission.





✨The request✨

Funds are being raised for:

🩵$700 - ministry school tuition, class starts September 9th, 2026.

🩵$2000 - ministry school books and Spring 2027 mission trip.

🩵$2300+ - additional funding that will be used to cover some personal living expenses because while I attend school more of my time will be focused on study, volunteer work, ministry, and creating for the Kingdom. (I do still have an hourly paid job and will continue to work as well.)

Total Goal: $5000 or more





✨The testimony:✨

I grew up in the church and accepted Christ as a little girl, but experienced the fear of God more than His love. I wandered away in my teens and 20's due to church hurt and rebellion. Then spent a decade dancing in strip clubs where I saw the devastation of human trafficking up close.





The pain and trauma I was experiencing led me on a quest to seek healing and spiritual enlightenment. I tried everything under the sun to heal myself, but felt exhausted trying to be my own savior.





Then suddenly, Jesus met me right where I was at. I experienced His perfect love. He restored my innocence and God-given identity, and everything began to change.





In March of 2024 I re-surrendered my life to Christ and asked him to deliver me from the sex industry by the end of the year… AND HE DID.





By November, I completely walked away from my old life and I was miraculously provided for.

Exactly a year later, after much healing and sanctification, I was baptized and I’ve continued to seek the Lord fervently.





Since God delivered me from sex work, I’ve tried many career paths, but in all of these fields something has been missing and deep down I know I’m meant for MORE.





✨The Calling:✨

Now it’s clear- I’m not meant to work in the world because I’m called to serve in The Kingdom.





So far the majority of this letter has been about my story…but this isn't actually about ME at all.





It’s about God, His glory, and the people still suffering without His presence. In Matthew 28:19 Jesus commanded us to go and “make disciples of all nations.” In Luke 14:12 he said “Whoever believes in me will do greater works than I, in my name.”





I’m choosing to take His words literally because I want everyone to experience the freedom I’ve found in Christ.





Often, our testimony is our territory.





God is calling me to go back to the places from which I was delivered to retrieve more of His lost sheep. It’s time for the prodigals stuck in the darkness of the sex industry and spiritual deception to come HOME, but they need people to lovingly walk alongside them for the journey.





I've already been given the invitation to partner with an organization called Redlight Redeemed that helps sex workers exit the industry, come home to Christ, and heal. This is an exciting opportunity that could impact those that need the most help, but are usually overlooked and outcasted by our society.





In order to do this with as much integrity as possible, I signed up for ministry school to receive mentorship and to become better equipped. You can learn more about the program here:





https://baseaustin.com/





It would feel so good to receive your support as I take this leap of faith and obedience.





Any contribution you make will be stewarded wisely, and I will keep you updated here and via social media on how the Lord is working in and through me. Thank you.





With love, devotion, and gratitude,

Ashley ❤️‍🔥 ✝️ 🕊️