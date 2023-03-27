Project Dance NYC: Sharing Jesus Through Dance

I'm raising funds to take my daughter Harper with her dance company, Forerunners for the Arts, and myself to New York City for Project Dance NYC, an event bringing the message of Jesus to Times Square through dance. Harper will perform, and I'll be there to chaperone. The $4,000 will cover mine and Harper's travel expenses for this trip. Your support would mean so much to us as we share this experience together and take back ground for His Kingdom!