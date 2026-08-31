The Pritchard Family suffered an incredible loss this past weekend with the instant and unexpected passing of Johnathan. He was the sole provider and this sudden loss of income is just another terrible weight the family is facing.





So many have asked, "How can we help?" Donating for funeral expenses and the legal fees would be a huge blessing to the family.





Unfortunately, there was no will, and even though Heidi kept Johnathan’s Quickbooks, she was not listed on the business. This, coupled with their residency in NC and his business in SC, she is discovering a significant legal burden that is adding to this tragedy.





Thank you for considering a gift to help the ‘Pritchard Girls’.