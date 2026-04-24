Pilgrimage to Holy Land

As newlyweds, we greatly desire to undertake a pilgrimage to the Holy Land for our honeymoon as thanksgiving to God for our love and new beginning in our journey together for life. We are hoping to have our hearts and minds transformed forever as we visit the Holy Land in the spirit of true pilgrims and walk along the way of the Lord. Seeing where Jesus lived, taught, died, and rose again will deepen our faith tremendously. We yearn to celebrate Mass at the places that were so important to Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. The Holy Land is, as St. Jerome described it, “the fifth gospel”, and as we are hungry for God’s Word, we long for the unparalleled opportunities to fully immerse ourselves in the stories of salvation and redemption and be changed by what we encounter in the living Christian communities of the Holy Land..

We dream of a pilgrimage of the Holy Land. Please help us realize our dream of becoming pilgrims walking in the footsteps of Jesus. Please send in your petitions, and we will carry them with us to pray for you and your loved ones on this sacred journey. Please accept our deepest gratitude. - Eric & Lily