On Mission in Romania

Hello friends, family, and new friends!

For the past two summers, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to travel to Romania and serve with Centrul Creștin Familia Credinței, a church in the Cluj-Napoca area. During my time there, I’ve helped with their Kids Camp, and each trip has given me a deeper love for the people, the church, and the work they are doing in their community.

Now, I have the opportunity to return to Romania for three months, from November 2026 through January 2027, to serve alongside the church!

While I’m there, I’ll be helping with the day-to-day ministry of the church as they serve both spiritually and practically to children, families, and adults throughout the week. Their ministry extends far beyond Sunday services. Throughout the week, they hold gatherings and outreach for children and families in need, including those living in villages throughout the region surrounding Cluj-Napoca.

I’m raising $3,500 to help cover my plane tickets and expenses for the three-month trip, and I would love to invite you to partner with me in making this opportunity possible.

Whether you’re able to give financially, pray for me and the ministry, or simply share this fundraiser with someone who may want to be involved, your support means so much to me. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who chooses to be a part of this journey with me!

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping me go serve in Romania!