Nicaragua Mission Trip

The Lord has placed a clear calling on my heart to reach the lost and broken globally and to make a lasting difference in the world. 🌎✨









I am so excited to announce that I am going on a Mission Trip to Nicaragua! 🇳🇮

To step into this calling, I need a community standing with me. If you feel led to partner with me in prayer or financial support, every bit makes a huge difference!





Thank you all for your love, prayers, and encouragement as I take this step of faith! 🙏❤️