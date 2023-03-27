Restoring broken homes. Healing the wounded. Transforming lives.





We are on our way! By October 2027 we want to reach 400 people who are struggling deeply with the opportunity to receive proven transformational discipleship and see at least 40 of them sustainably free from addiction and loving their children.

If 40 people would partner with us for around $200 a month we could reach that goal.

With your help we can save families and protect vulnerable children.

Will you help us?

We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. All donations are tax deductible

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2025-2026 Impact: We have reached 287 people with transformation discipleship tools to overcome addiction and suicidal ideation and helped several men get off the street and into rehabilitation programs.

Sam grew up surrounded by addiction, violence, and brokenness. He lived with his grandmother who was a drug addict. At age 12 his uncle taught him how to sell drugs. Soon he became involved in multiple gangs and committed crimes that led to a prison sentence. Carrying years of unhealed trauma, he turned to a Muslim gang in prison. Like so many others, Sam wasn’t just battling addiction—he was living out the pain of an abusive broken home. After being released from prison, Sam thought he had control over his emotions until one day a family dispute caused him to lose control. He landed at the local jail broken again. This time he sought Christ and surrendered to His love. He experienced a new level of freedom and love he did not know was possible. He tried to get baptized but faced several barriers. Remaining persistent, he was finally able to be baptized by Matt shortly before his release. Through NewMind Ministries, he received the discipleship, practical training, and the support he needed to develop new patterns of thinking and living rooted in love and truth. Today, Sam has been released from incarceration and is providing stability for his wife and three children, KK, Jaycee, and Malele. For the first time in generations, his family is experiencing a different story—a story of hope, healing, and the presence of a stable loving father. This transformation didn’t happen by accident. It happened because faithful people invested in a ministry that walks alongside men and families as they encounter the love of Jesus and invest in themselves for the sake of their once broken families.





Michael grew up with ambition but struggled with undetected mental health issues that lurked under the surface. After experiencing several serious losses he fell into a serious methamphetamine addiction.Over the next few years, Michael lost several significant relationships that kept him coping with drugs and illicit behavior. He tried rehabilitation programs, but he could never make it through anything longer than a few months before falling back into the addiction that had a grip on him. Eventually, after a particularly devastating loss, Michael reached a breaking point. He made a plan to end his life using fentanyl. In that moment, Matt was able to connect with Michael—to sit with him and help him think through the consequences of what might happen. He was about to demonstrate the truth Michael had lost sight of: he is made in the image of God, and he is His true son. He received the discipleship, practical support, and the presence he needed to develop new patterns of thinking and living rooted in love and truth. The next day, Michael reached out: "I've thrown all my drug paraphernalia away, and I am actually caring about my life again.” He has since been working and attending church consistently.





What people are saying: "One of the only good things for me during this difficult time. You showed me there are options." - K.T."Now I truly believe. It’s hard to wrap my head around the impact our one conversation and one book had on me." - D.N."I never saw Jesus that way." - I.C."God definitely sent you here." - L.X.





Why NewMind? NewMind is unique. During our years in recovery we tried multiple programs that provided bandaid level methods for issues that required surgery. They did not provide sustainable solutions. When we discovered multiple methods and principles that worked and were sustainable long term we soon felt compelled to teach others.

NewMind provides:

Proven principles to address the root causes of addiction

Practical ways to overcome anger triggers

Proven methods to rebuild broken relationships

Empowering understanding of one's significance and actions

Practical ways to withstand trials regardless of emotions and perception of God’s connection

Practical understanding of grief and how to release it with God effectively (Lamenting for Healing)

Effective accountability and support that leads to sustainable action steps

Practical ways to build trust that has been broken

Practical ways to take 100% responsibility without succumbing to a sneaky victim mentality that sabotages relationships

Effective motivation to pursue self-discipline and life change

Thank you for being here and considering partnership!