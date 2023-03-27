Help the Neverlanding Houseboat sail back home

Three years ago I tragically lost my home and have been facing the biggest challenge of my life which I will elaborate more on later. A pilot friend of mine recently sold me the Neverlanding, a very unique houseboat he built by hand that has gained a large social media following, and it's given me a real opportunity to move forward while giving the Neverlanding's followers an inside look at the adventures and challenges of off-grid tiny-house-boat living by posting regular YouTube episodes.





I'm raising funds to transport Neverlanding from its current location near Manitoulin Island to the Windsor, Ontario area. Once it arrives, I'll move in as my residence and use it as a base for my amphibious aircraft. I plan to document life aboard this off-grid floating tiny home on a YouTube channel, sharing what it's like to live this way and the adventures that come with it.





Neverlanding means a lot to me. It's not just an interesting project to share with the world; it's a home, a fresh start and most important to me it is hope. Life since the pandemic has been increasingly harder and this is what I hope to be a creative way of wholesome living that will bring entertainment and inspiration to others. I have never before fundraised like this. I intend to work and self-fund this adventure going forward, but right now I am in need of a little help to get this adventure started.





Your support will help make this transport possible by funding primarily fuel for what will be about a three-week voyage and work towards fitting the Neverlanding with electric motors so that she can sail on solar-power and hopefully allowing a good start to this next chapter where I share these unique experiences with the world. Thank you for standing with me.