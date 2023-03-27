Misson Reversa Italy 2026

I’m planning to go on a short term mission trip to Northern Italy , to Mantova.





Why Italy? Italy is less than 1% protestant, and many of those who are, would not consider themsleves evangelical Christians. Europe is in desperate need of faithful,Bible-believing Christians and churches. This trip sponsored by the Baptist Churches of New England, is a team from three churches including my church, First Baptist Church of Haverhill, MA.





My church will be hosting a conference in Mantova, Italy to encourage, train, and support faithful pastors and church leaders throughout Italy and all of Europe. I am hoping to raise $1500 to cover the cost of airfare, hotel, and other travel expenses. In order to raise this, I will be engaged in fundraising, utilizing church resources, as well as spending my own money. Would you be interested in supporting me ? What you give will be used to help spread the gospel throughout Europe. And I really will appreciate that. It will be my first time going on a mission Trip, but I hope it will not be the last time.



